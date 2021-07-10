BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 200,000 FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSRXU. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSRXU opened at $10.00 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

