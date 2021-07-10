BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

CAHCU opened at $10.33 on Friday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

