BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.60% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARYD opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

