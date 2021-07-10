BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,364,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,373,494 shares in the company, valued at $83,288,676.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,068,161 shares of company stock worth $484,364,967. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OSH opened at $59.57 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

