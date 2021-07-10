BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $83.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $84.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.26.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

