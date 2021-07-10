BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92.

