Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.43.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.
In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:BE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.11. 1,565,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 3.52. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
