Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 343.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 145,825 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 427.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 107,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 86,814 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,232,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,382,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.11. 1,565,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 3.52. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

