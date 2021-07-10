BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $984.00 at UBS Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $890.00 to $984.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.
BLK has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $906.38.
BLK stock opened at $901.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $868.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $902.72.
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
