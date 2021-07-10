BlackRock Inc. Sells 70,474 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,474 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of TCG BDC worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TCG BDC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TCG BDC by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TCG BDC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TCG BDC news, Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $734.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

