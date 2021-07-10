BlackRock Inc. Purchases 12,454 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 379,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Electromed were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Electromed alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 587,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,874.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELMD shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electromed Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.