BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 901,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

