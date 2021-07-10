Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.89. 1,395,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.