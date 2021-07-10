Bitcoinus (BITS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $131.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 50% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,476.27 and approximately $131.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,844.18 or 1.00103149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039886 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007416 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00055338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000915 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.