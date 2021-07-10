Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.0719

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.