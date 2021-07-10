Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $8.44 million and $53.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 129% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.