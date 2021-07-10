BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.40

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 1289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.45.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $688.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 154,298 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after purchasing an additional 130,470 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 547,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 264,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.