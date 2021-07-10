BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.89

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.89 and traded as low as C$7.76. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.76, with a volume of 2,419 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BioSyent from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of BioSyent from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.23 million and a PE ratio of 25.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$7.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Company Profile (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

