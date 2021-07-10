BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz Sells 240 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Marcus Schulz sold 650 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $20,865.00.

BLFS stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

