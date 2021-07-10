Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $657.50

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $657.50 and last traded at $657.50, with a volume of 32 shares. The stock had previously closed at $657.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $610.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

