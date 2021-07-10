Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $140.32 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.83.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

