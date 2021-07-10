BetterBetting (BETR) Price Up 43,024.5% This Week

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00053589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.65 or 0.00879227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044679 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BETR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

