Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $104.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.65.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

