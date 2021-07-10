Berenberg Bank Raises J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 256

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the grocer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SBRY traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 284.20 ($3.71). The stock had a trading volume of 5,707,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,732. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 286.30 ($3.74). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 263.75. The company has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65.

In related news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

