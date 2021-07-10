Berenberg Bank Raises Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 300

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of LON:CAML opened at GBX 243.50 ($3.18) on Wednesday. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £428.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 805.58.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

