Berenberg Bank Raises Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 300

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of LON:CAML opened at GBX 243.50 ($3.18) on Wednesday. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £428.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 805.58.
