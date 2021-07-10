Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 3,196 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 799.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

