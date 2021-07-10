Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth $34,738,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBH opened at $21.26 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

