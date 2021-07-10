Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $79,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 104.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

ZM stock opened at $385.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.10. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 132.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,907 shares of company stock worth $78,370,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

