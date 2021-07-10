Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 297 Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Heska by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

HSKA opened at $237.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.47. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $238.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

