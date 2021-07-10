Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NYSE UNM opened at $27.91 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.63.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.