Beer Money (BEER) Trading Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $483,663.61 and $27,208.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

