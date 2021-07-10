Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of BBBY opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $7,343,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

