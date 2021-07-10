BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €37.25 ($43.82) and last traded at €36.90 ($43.41). Approximately 9,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.85 ($43.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €39.25.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

