Barclays PLC Sells 976 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NXRT opened at $57.08 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 154.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

