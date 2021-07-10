Barclays PLC Raises Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $9.04 on Friday. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $757.73 million, a P/E ratio of -39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.26.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

SNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Colliers Securities downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

