Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $10,501,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,542,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $852.35 million, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.77. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $77.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

