Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 166.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,737 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,261,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,596,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.