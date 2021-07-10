Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 153.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Kadant worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,127,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230,719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $178.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.39 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,150 shares of company stock worth $551,558 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

