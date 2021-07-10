Barclays PLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT opened at $142.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.20. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $82.48 and a one year high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $939.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.