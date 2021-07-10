Barclays Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $100.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $96.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.44.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $104,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Autoliv by 76.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 32,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $107,676,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $544,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

