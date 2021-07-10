Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,121 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $15,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HLF opened at $52.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.