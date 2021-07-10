Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Atkore worth $17,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 17.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after purchasing an additional 120,763 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $509,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 167.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 81,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Atkore by 79.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 56,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.