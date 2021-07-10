Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,970,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 41.2% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 388,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $6,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NYMT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

NYMT opened at $4.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.95.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

