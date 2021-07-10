Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Employers were worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Employers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EIG opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Employers’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

EIG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

