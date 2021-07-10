Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $1,445,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 82,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.