Bank of Montreal Can Sells 221 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,065,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 81,017.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,585.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,133.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,167.70. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $752.10 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

