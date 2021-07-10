Bank of Montreal Can Sells 17,901 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,901 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 684.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 214,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 187,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 123,882 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 63.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,824.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $956,050. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.