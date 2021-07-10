Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 186,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USPH opened at $115.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

