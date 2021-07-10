Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSA opened at $164.96 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

