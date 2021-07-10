Bank of Montreal Can Has $596,000 Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kemper were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.36. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

