Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

